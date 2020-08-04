Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 1.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 157.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd alerts:

NYSE:DFP opened at $26.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.