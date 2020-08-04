Raymond James & Associates Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Elastic worth $11,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Elastic by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Elastic by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $559,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,192.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 541,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,888,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,110,458 shares of company stock valued at $97,244,949. 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.