Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,511 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.