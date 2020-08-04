Raymond James & Associates Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter worth about $5,090,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 1st quarter valued at $3,334,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1,990.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 460,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1,073.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

