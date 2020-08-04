Raymond James & Associates Has $11.78 Million Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the first quarter worth about $5,090,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 1st quarter valued at $3,334,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1,990.5% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 460,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 438,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 1,073.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 193,294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

