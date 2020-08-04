Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

JNPR stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

