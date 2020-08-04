Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $11,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 90,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

KIE stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

