CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $725,000 Stake in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norbord were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Norbord by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Norbord during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Norbord by 387.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norbord by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Norbord alerts:

Shares of OSB opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norbord Inc has a twelve month low of $8.92 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.