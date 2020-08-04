Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,540 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,627,000 after purchasing an additional 109,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,968,000 after purchasing an additional 316,589 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after purchasing an additional 233,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

