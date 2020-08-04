Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,028,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 84.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,249.02.

AMZN stock opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.67, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,921.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,333.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.