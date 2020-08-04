CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,944,000 after buying an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,269,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $436,249,000 after buying an additional 792,092 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 184.2% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,859,000 after buying an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,653,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,974,000 after buying an additional 553,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

LKQ stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

