SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.52% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,969,000. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 203,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $92.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $64.57 and a twelve month high of $99.41.

