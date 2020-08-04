CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 361 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,344,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,724,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,208,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,977,000 after purchasing an additional 690,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,143,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,964,000 after purchasing an additional 636,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,511,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.