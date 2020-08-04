Raymond James & Associates Purchases 53,387 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,645,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 381.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 219,325 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,363,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 115,032 shares during the period.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $53.10.

