Raymond James & Associates Purchases 53,387 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,387 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,645,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 381.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 276,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 219,325 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,363,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 115,032 shares during the period.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $53.10.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys New Shares in Howmet Aerospace
CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC
CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology PLC
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 553 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 553 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 676 Shares of MGM Resorts International
CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 676 Shares of MGM Resorts International
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 121,497 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF
CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 121,497 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF
Snap-on Incorporated Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc
Snap-on Incorporated Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report