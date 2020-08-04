CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $210,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rowe boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

AMZN opened at $3,111.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,921.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,333.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.