Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Amdocs worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 3,402.6% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.20.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

