Raymond James & Associates Has $11.76 Million Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,555 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Carnival worth $11,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 104,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 223.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 85.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 307,400 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie cut shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

