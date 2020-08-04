Raymond James & Associates Acquires 4,949 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $156.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

