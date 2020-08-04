AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

NYSE AVB opened at $149.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.79. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

