Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 10.75%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

