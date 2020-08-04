Athene (ATH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Athene to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.86 million. Athene had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. On average, analysts expect Athene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATH opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Athene has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.27.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

