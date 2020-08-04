Credit Suisse Group Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $73.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of GILD opened at $71.73 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464,551 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 110.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

