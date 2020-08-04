Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 20,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. UBS Group cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

