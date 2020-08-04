Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.68.

NYSE KEY opened at $12.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,256,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,023,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,886,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,217,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,031 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

