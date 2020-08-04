OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,200 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 742,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.80. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $108.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.