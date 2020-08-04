Morgan Stanley Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $144.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $131.29 on Friday. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The stock has a market cap of $325.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,005,263 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $115,102,613.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,834 shares of company stock valued at $188,121,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,768,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,519,000 after buying an additional 4,515,204 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 66.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,508,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,899,000 after buying an additional 4,191,966 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,781,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,964,000 after buying an additional 2,133,631 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.