Short Interest in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Increases By 11.1%

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,400 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 764,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODT stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

