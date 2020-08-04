Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

EML stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director James A. Mitarotonda bought 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $25,720.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at $179,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 558,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

