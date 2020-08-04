SunTrust Banks Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $74.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GILD. Cfra boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.68.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.