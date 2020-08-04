First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.41.

NYSE:FRC opened at $112.94 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.55.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

