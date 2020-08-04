RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 923,800 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 831,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $30,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Giordano sold 19,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $634,463.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,002.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,100 shares of company stock worth $129,081 and have sold 44,096 shares worth $1,094,951. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,357,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 480,509 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the period. Finally, Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,626,000. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $559.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.32.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Roth Capital began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

