Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Short Interest Update

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 228,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Rimini Street news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 14,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $60,431.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 84,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $451,371.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 90,185 shares in the company, valued at $480,686.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,086 shares of company stock worth $2,062,215. 61.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rimini Street by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,095,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 763,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $374.36 million, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $78.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

