First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Up 11.3% in July

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after buying an additional 310,462 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,881,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after buying an additional 334,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,941,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 39.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,772,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,061,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,543,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 239,547 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.45.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.97 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.