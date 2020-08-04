eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones Sells 5,418 Shares

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,879.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EBAY stock opened at $56.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in eBay by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

