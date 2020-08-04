Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $46,054,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $72,347,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $11,459,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.13.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stephens cut their target price on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.