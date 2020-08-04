Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Continental in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,549,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in United Continental by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 21.3% during the first quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 687.3% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UAL shares. TheStreet downgraded United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.42.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

