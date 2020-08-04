Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 72,257 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,257 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,716,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after buying an additional 180,773 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

