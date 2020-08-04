Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 4,124 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $926.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

