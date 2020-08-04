Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179,693 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12-month low of $69.50 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cyberark Software from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.