Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,610 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,370,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 101,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $2,873,019.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,974.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 49,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $1,401,783.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.48. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

