Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,788,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 20,537 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 91.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 332,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 158,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.35). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

