Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,942 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 147,303 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 186,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 151,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

