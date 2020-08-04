Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 2,756 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

NYSE:HFC opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.