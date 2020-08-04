Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $505,000 Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.8% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

NOV opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.77. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

