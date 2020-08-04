Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 694,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,423,000 after acquiring an additional 574,345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6,282.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 422,059 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $4,116,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,263,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,277,000 after acquiring an additional 243,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 460,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after acquiring an additional 172,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $85.08 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.84.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

