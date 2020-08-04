Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 817 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth $184,403,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 804.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,845,000 after buying an additional 1,380,151 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 17.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,679,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,372,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 71.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,607,000 after buying an additional 803,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,060,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,224,000 after buying an additional 649,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.07. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.