Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,351 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,814,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,731,000 after buying an additional 288,823 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 142.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,697,000 after buying an additional 679,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 541,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KSA opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

