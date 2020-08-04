Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 287,987 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.98% of AeroVironment worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.45. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

