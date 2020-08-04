Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 714 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,585,000 after purchasing an additional 276,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,594,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,827,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after buying an additional 353,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,060,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after buying an additional 25,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.88%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

