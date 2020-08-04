Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $21.52 Million Stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,178,373.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,205,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after buying an additional 3,205,176 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 431.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after buying an additional 443,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $29,786,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $23,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $21,999,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.72.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $8,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,169,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,480,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $483,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $588,468.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,366,763 shares of company stock worth $781,065,992 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

