Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.06 Million Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 581,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $20,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 536,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 177,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 913.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 502,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 453,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSXMA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

LSXMA stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 500,000 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,030 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $36,668.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,930 shares of company stock worth $18,209,612.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

